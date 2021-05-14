National Action: Co-founder to stand trial over terrorism offences
- Published
A co-founder of the British neo-Nazi group National Action will stand trial charged with terror offences.
Ben Raymond, 32, from Swindon, is accused of remaining in the group for months after it was banned in 2016.
He is also charged with three counts of possessing material likely to be useful for terrorism.
Mr Raymond appeared by video link at the Old Bailey in London where a trial date was set for 1 November at Bristol Crown Court.
'Molotov cocktail'
The extreme far-right group was created in 2013, but it was banned as a terrorist organisation three years later.
Mr Raymond is alleged to have stayed in the group between December 2016 and September 2017.
He is also accused of possessing documents on explosives, allegedly held on his hard-drives in 2016 and 2017.
According to the charges, the material includes documents entitled "pipe hand grenade", "cluster bomb" and "homemade Molotov cocktail".
He was granted conditional bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing in Bristol on 17 September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk