Devizes: Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by bus

image captionPolice closed Horton Road between the London Road roundabout and the junction with Chandlers Lane

A teenager has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a bus.

The incident happened on Horton Road in Devizes, Wiltshire, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

The injured boy was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital, but Wiltshire Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone who saw the incident, which happened between the London Road roundabout and Chandlers Lane, has been asked to call 101.

