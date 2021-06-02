Man with cerebral palsy travels 90 miles a day to volunteer at shop
- Published
A man with cerebral palsy travels 90 miles a day to volunteer at a charity shop because of the "lovely people" he works with.
Peter Moss commutes five days a week from Trowbridge in Wiltshire to Newbury in Berkshire to work at Scope.
The charity said he had been offered roles in shops closer to home but wanted to stay at the Newbury branch.
Mr Moss said he goes the "extra 90 miles a day" for his job because it gives him "so much satisfaction".
The 66-year-old, who does the 45-mile (72km) trip each way on public transport, said he was "given such a wonderful welcome" when he walked through the door of the shop.
"I couldn't have been made to feel more at home," he said.
"When you work with such lovely people and get to know our great customers, the thought of knowing you're helping Scope raise funds. I'm the one who gets so much satisfaction."
Manager Lorraine Smith said he was an "absolute asset" to the shop.
'Colossal daily commute'
"Every day Peter lights up the shop with his can-do attitude and his smile," she said.
"He can engage with any age group and has made a lot of friends both in Scope and in the Newbury community.
"I have the utmost respect and admiration for his dedication to work and for the effort he makes for his colossal daily commute."