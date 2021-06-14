Cold war bunker offered for lease for 'peppercorn rent'
A new tenant is being sought for a cold war era bunker in Wiltshire.
Harnham bunker, an old underground military telephone exchange, is being offered for lease by Salisbury City Council for a "peppercorn rent".
In 2016, the bunker was converted into an underground music centre but last year the lease ended and the authority is now looking for a new tenant.
Annie Child, from the council, said: "We're interested in all sorts of ideas for this fascinating old building."
The post war bunker was the former control centre for the then district council, which was in the basement of The Council House in 1963.
Buried in woodland on the outskirts of Salisbury, the council said there was "little evidence above ground" of the bunker and "many people pass by daily but would never know it is there".
Accessed through a heavy steel door and a long 23m (75ft) downwards sloping passage, Ms Child said the space was "exciting" and "very different".
"It's quite surprising when you get in there, you forget you're underground," she said.
"There's a few relics of the old days but it's pretty kitted out now."
Boasting underground music studios, teaching spaces and performing spaces the authority wants to see the building "being used by the community for the community".
"What the council is looking for is an exciting proposal from somebody who can use the building for the benefit of the community," Ms Child said.
"And we need whoever takes it on to be in a sustainable position, so this building can have a long term future and the council would only charge a peppercorn rent."
The deadline for receipt of applications is midday on Friday 2 July 2021.
