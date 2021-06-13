Ben Garland: Fundraising memorial ride in honour of missing man
- Published
The father of a man who is believed to have been swept into the sea while taking photographs is encouraging people to take part in a special motorcycle ride in honour of his son.
Ben Garland, from Southwick, Wiltshire, disappeared in northern Ibiza in January 2020.
Ride to the Tide will see motorcyclists travel from Trowbridge to Poole in Dorset to raise money for the RNLI.
"People loved Ben and want to be there for him," said Mark Garland.
Ben Garland had gone to Portinatx take photographs in the aftermath of a storm and it is thought he was caught by a wave and swept into the sea.
His family and friends travelled to the island to help look for him but, despite an extensive search by the Spanish emergency services, the 24-year-old has not been found.
"For me and the family it's very hard to take in, especially when there's a new body discovered, we all get our hopes up and they're always dashed. It's a tough pill to swallow," Mr Garland said.
Ben had ridden his motorcycle on the day he disappeared and his keen interest in bikes is what prompted the idea for the fundraiser.
The ride will begin from Trowbridge Rugby Club on Saturday 14 August and travel 55 miles to the RNLI's lifeboat station in Poole.
"We're looking for bikers of any ability, big bikes, small bikes, just the more bikers the better.
"Ben was quite well-known in the local biker community so we're hoping through his friends and contacts that the ride will be a big success," said Mr Garland.
