Crews tackle Bromham Social Centre fire
Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a community centre in Wiltshire.
Emergency crews responded to the fire, at the Bromham Social Centre on New Road, just after 10:00 BST.
Nearby roads have been closed and residents have been warned to keep doors and windows closed.
A large cloud of smoke can be seen rising over Bromham village, a few miles north-east of Melksham. There are no reports of casualties and no cause has yet been given for the fire.
If you're in #Bromham, please keep your doors and windows closed as there is a lot of smoke in the area at the moment.— Wiltshire Council #WiltshireTogether (@wiltscouncil) June 14, 2021
