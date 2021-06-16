Wiltshire man who lost home in fire 'overwhelmed' by response
By Steve Mellen
BBC News
- Published
A village has rallied round a man whose home was destroyed when a fire ripped through a community hall.
Adam Dempsey's flat was part of the Social Centre in Bromham, Wiltshire, which caught fire on 14 June.
He fled with nothing but his phone and lost all his possessions.
An emergency fundraiser set up by a friend has already raised more than £11,000 to help him get back on his feet, something Mr Dempsey said was "overwhelming".
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire, which began just after 10:00 BST, was believed to have started accidentally when a bird's nest caught fire while roof repairs were being carried out.
The Social Centre, which opened in 1974, and adjoining pub The Owl were both reduced to a shell by the flames.
Mr Dempsey, 34, said he has contacted his insurers but is not certain yet how many of his possessions will be covered, as all of his paperwork was destroyed in the fire.
This fund was launched to provide him with emergency clothes and supplies, and to replace anything the insurers cannot.
He said: "I heard the fire alarm and people shouting. I put my shoes on, grabbed my keys and left. I had my phone in my pocket and that's it.
"It was crazy how fast it spread across the roof. It was hard to watch, but also hard not to watch if that makes sense.
"Now you can't tell there was a second floor, it looks like it was always a single-storey building."
"I've been living in the flat for seven-and-a-half years and picked up new stuff in that time, as you do, but when I moved in I obviously bought everything I owned at the time," he added.
"I keep thinking of stupid little things, like my T-shirts from when I left primary and secondary schools that all my friends signed.
"But at the end of the day, you've got to get out."
'Irreplaceable' items destroyed
Mr Dempsey's friend Stacey Wall set up the fundraiser with a target of £5,000 but it has almost reached £12,000.
"Everyone knows Adam, he runs all the live entertainment at The Owl and is always at village gatherings," she said.
"He's got lots of friends and is always helping other people out.
"It's blown my mind how generous everyone has been."
She said some villagers had been in tears watching the Social Centre and The Owl burn, and "irreplaceable" items had been lost.
"The centre holds so many memories, not just for my family but for everyone in the village.
"There was a big millennium display that everyone donated personal items to, the original coins that were donated to build the centre were kept there along with photos of the founders.
"It's distressing to look at it now, it's an empty shell."
Mr Dempsey, who was a director of The Owl, is currently staying with his mother and said he had been very moved by the response to his situation.
"I've said the word 'overwhelming' so many times in the past 24 hours," he said.
"It's not even just friends and family, it's complete strangers. I've had people contacting me offering help and support and I don't know them, they've just heard about the story.
"But then I shouldn't be surprised because Bromham is a real community."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk