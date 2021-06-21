Summer solstice Stonehenge feed ‘pulled for safety reasons’
A live feed of the summer solstice sunrise at Stonehenge was pulled after people disregarded advice not to travel to the site.
English Heritage said safety reasons were behind the lack of an available live feed of the neolithic Wiltshire monument at sunrise at 04:52 BST.
Thousands of people tuned in for the solstice and saw pre-recorded footage of the stones.
The live feed returned at around 05:00 BST showing largely cloudy skies.
Video from the scene showed around a hundred people inside the stone circle and a banner reading "Standing for Stonehenge".
Apologising for the outage, host Ed Shires said: "We have been disappointed that a number of people have chosen to disregard our request to not travel to the stones this morning and that is the reason why we haven't been able to bring you the pictures that we would have liked to have done.
"It is disappointing to see that happen but unfortunately in those kind of situations we have to put the safety of our staff members first and that's why we have had some interruption this morning."
English Heritage did not elaborate on how the attendance of people at the site prevented them from showing a live feed of the sunrise.
The organisation was preparing to welcome visitors until the government delayed the easing of lockdown into July.
Normally, up to 30,000 people would gather to watch the sun rise over the stones on the longest day of the year.
Separately, police closed off an area near Avebury stone circle over fears the restrictions at Stonehenge would lead people to gather there.
