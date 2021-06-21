BBC News

Stonehenge summer solstice: In pictures

image copyrightPA Media
image captionPolice and security staff watched on as crowds celebrated during the summer solstice at Stonehenge

The sun has risen on the summer solstice, marking the longest day of the year. Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, is traditionally seen as a meeting place to mark the occasion, but it was closed off after the government delayed the easing of lockdown into July.

About 200 people ignored advice not to travel to the site. Here's how this year's event passed in pictures:

image copyrightReuters
image captionSome people climbed over a low fence to get into the ancient stone circle, after it was closed amid the spread of coronavirus
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe atmosphere inside the stone circle was said to be good natured and peaceful
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA woman stood silent as the sun came up behind the clouds
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA woman photographed the stones at dusk as people gathered to celebrate sunset on the eve of summer solstice
image copyrightReuters
image captionSenior druid King Arthur Pendragon performed a ritual from outside the fence
image copyrightReuters
image captionPeople also turned up at Avebury Stones, which is about 24 miles (38km) away, where police closed part of the nearby Ridgeway footpath to maintain public safety
image copyrightEPA
image captionOthers gathered at Glastonbury Tor in Somerset

