Burger King fire: Blaze breaks out at Swindon restaurant
- Published
A fire ripped through a Burger King restaurant in Swindon.
The blaze started on Thursday evening at the branch in Queens Drive in the town. Residents living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
Police closed the road between the Magic Roundabout and Drakes Way roundabout because of smoke causing poor visibility but it has reopened.
Dorset and Wiltshire fire service advised people to avoid the area.
