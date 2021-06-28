Teen appears in court on terror charge
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with a terrorism offence.
The teenager, from Wiltshire, is accused of one count of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He was charged on Thursday and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was released on bail and must appear at the same court on 23 July.
