Wiltshire's recycled railway sleepers a UK first
- Published
Railway sleepers made of recycled bottles, food packaging and unwanted plastics have been installed on a mainline railway for the first time.
Network Rail said the use of the new materials in Wiltshire will help it to become carbon negative by 2050.
The rectangular supports are used to hold up rails and to keep them the correct distance apart and are normally made of concrete or wood.
The government has praised the sleeper scheme for its sustainability.
The new railway sleepers are designed to be used for 50 years as they do not split, rot or degrade, and can resist water, oil, chemicals and fungi.
They were recently installed across Sherrington Viaduct, between Salisbury and Warminster.
Government rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "I am proud to see such a positive innovation being used for the first time on the mainline railway.
"Not only are these sleepers made from locally-sourced plastic waste, they need less maintenance and will last longer, underlining our commitment to create a greener, cleaner and more efficient rail network."
Network Rail's Wessex route director Mark Killick said: "Use of these recycled sleepers on the Network Rail Wessex route is a first for the overground railway network in Britain."
The composite version will have a longer service life and reduced maintenance, Network Rail said.
