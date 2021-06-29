Mental healthcare assistant jailed for sex with patient
- Published
A healthcare assistant who had a sexual relationship with a patient has been jailed for five years.
Anthony Spence, 39, of Kingsfield Leaze, Bradford-on-Avon, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court.
He previously pleaded guilty to sexual activity by a carer with someone with a mental disorder or learning difficulty.
Spence was working at the Green Lane Hospital in Devizes, Wiltshire, when he met his victim in December 2017 and started a relationship with her.
Within two months of her arriving at the hospital they had started a sexual relationship, which continued after she was discharged from the unit.
Unethical and illegal
In August 2018, as the victim's mental health began to improve, she realised the gravity of what had happened to her and reported the relationship to both the hospital and the police.
The victim in this case was, and continues to be, incredibly vulnerable," said Det Con Steph Brazier, from Wiltshire Police.
"Spence took advantage of this vulnerability and his actions were not only unethical, but also illegal due to his role as a healthcare assistant at the hospital.
"The victim was very worried about reporting this to anyone as she did not think she would be believed.
"I hope this case gives victims of sexual offences, no matter what the circumstances, the confidence that they will be listened to and they will be believed."
Spence will also be on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.
"We sincerely apologise to the patient involved in this incident and commend her courage in coming forward to report this," said Julie Kerry, director of nursing at Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership.
"As soon as we became aware of the situation, we took immediate action to suspend, investigate and then terminate the employment of Mr Spence.
"We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and have strengthened and improved our processes to ensure we prevent a similar incident in the future."