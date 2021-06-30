Pair jailed after 'horrific' Swindon home burglary
Two men have been jailed for a "horrific" burglary in Swindon, where they stripped the home owner naked and threatened him with a knife.
Lee Fitchett, 38, was sentenced to 12 years and 31-year-old Callum Sherry was given nine years and four months.
The incident happened on 19 November 2019, when the two men entered the address, assaulting a man inside.
They stole tracksuits, alcohol and trainers in a raid called "extremely traumatic" by police.
Police say the home owner was stripped naked by the pair, and made to squat in front of others present in the room before being assaulted with a baton to the face.
'Horrific incident'
Mr Sherry was arrested at his home address the next day where he spat at officers.
Mr Fitchett was stopped on the A419 but drove off reaching in excess of 100mph and hit police vehicles before he was detained.
PC Katey Baker said: "First of all we'd like to thank the victims for the bravery shown in this case to stand up and give their account of what was a horrific incident.
"This result is down to a lot of hard work and the support of the community who have stood up and assisted us with our investigation, which we are thankful for."
The pair were sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Friday.
Lee Fitchett received a 12-year sentence for aggravated burglary, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.
Callum Sherry, of Spruce Court, Pinehurst, Swindon, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for aggravated burglary, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.
