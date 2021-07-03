Wiltshire Police officer who sexually assaulted colleague dismissed
- Published
A police officer who was found to have twice sexually assaulted a junior colleague he had tried to start a relationship with has been dismissed.
Sgt Gavin Hucks parked in remote locations before carrying out the attacks on Salisbury Plain and on the outskirts of Trowbridge, Wiltshire.
Wiltshire Police's deputy chief constable Paul Mills said Sgt Hucks had "betrayed the trust invested in him".
All allegations date from between January and June 2019.
Mr Mills said: "There is no place within Wiltshire Police for an officer who displays this type of behaviour and I welcome the outcome of the hearing."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.