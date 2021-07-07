Wiltshire perfume ram raid pair jailed
A man and a woman who stole more than £15,000 worth of perfume in a ram raid have been jailed.
Wearing balaclavas, the Bristol pair caused over £13,000 worth of damage by driving a Ford Fiesta into a store in Trowbridge at 03:25 BST on 23 June.
Michael Denyer, 33, of Millground Road, was jailed for three years for burglary and criminal damage.
Christina Colton, 44, of Briscoes Avenue, got two years, nine months for burglary and criminal damage.
Colton's sentence also included twice failing to surrender to custody.
Both are to pay £170 each in surcharges.
Swindon Crown Court had heard they had broken into cabinets to steal a total of £15,221 worth of perfume and aftershave before returning to the car and fleeing the scene.
The store was temporarily closed after their ram raid caused extensive damage, totalling £13,406.
Detective Constable James Gatherum, from the Central Crime Investigation Department, said the sentencing marked the end of a "very long journey" since the incident happened.
"Colton has repeatedly tried to evade justice for this crime and there have been warrants out for her arrest since she previously failed to appear for court hearings," he said.
"Denyer has remained in prison for an unrelated offence, since being charged for this burglary.
"After a great deal of evidence gathering and delays caused by Colton, I am happy to see both defendants receive lengthy prison sentences."
Police recovered a purse from the scene, which contained identification belonging to Colton, that was later used as evidence.
Denyer was arrested a day after the incident.
