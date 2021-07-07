Warmley baby death: Parents accused of murdering newborn son
A baby boy was murdered by his parents by being shaken and suffering 71 rib fractures, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Sean Clark was 39 days old when he was found dead in his cot at his father's home near Bristol in January 2018.
The "bulk of the evidence" points to the baby's father being responsible, prosecutors say.
Sean's parents James Clark, 31, of Neads Drive, Warmley, and Helen Jeremy, 27, of Russell Avenue, Kingswood, both deny his murder.
They also deny causing or allowing the death of a child.
The court heard the baby boy had been assaulted on at least three occasions during his short life, suffering rib fractures and head injuries, by either of his parents.
Sean suffered serious rib injuries on the evening of 11 January and then three days later was the victim of a fatal attack, jurors were told.
Jane Osborne QC, prosecuting, told the jury: "Ultimately it is the Crown's case that something catastrophic occurred very close to the time that Sean stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating.
"The evidence also supports the suggestion there had been a second event earlier in time that was non-fatal and occurred over 48 hours before his death.
"We know from the rib fractures there were at least three separate occasions when harm was caused to this small child.
"Those injuries could only have been inflicted, the prosecution say, by one or both of these two defendants."
The court heard that Ms Jeremy and Sean had gone to Mr Clark's home on 11 January to stay for the weekend.
Ms Jeremy lived with Sean at her parents' home in Kingswood, Bristol, while Mr Clark lived with his mother in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, and at weekends they would stay at each other's homes with the baby, jurors were told.
'Googled coughing blood'
Referring to the weekend of 11 January, Ms Osborne said accounts given to police appeared to show the couple was together from Thursday evening to the Sunday morning, mostly playing games, watching DVDs or films in Mr Clark's bedroom.
"Sean was with them almost the entire time," Ms Osborne added.
Hours after they arrived, Jeremy had used her phone to search on Google about babies coughing up blood, which the prosecution allege was the "first sign that something was wrong".
At the time, Jeremy also sent her mother text messages indicating concerns for her son's welfare, saying he was crying a lot, particularly when he was picked up and during feeding, the jury heard.
On the Sunday morning Jeremy woke up and discovered her son's body and the emergency services were alerted, the prosecution said.
Ms Osborne told the court Sean was "found to have injuries that were consistent with and highly suggestive of him being shaken vigorously shortly before his death and on at least one other occasion".
She also said Mr Clark "admits that he was the main carer to Sean from the Thursday through to the Sunday."
"A logical and reasonable inference can be drawn that James Clark was the perpetrator of the fatal event and because of the almost identical combination of rib injuries and head injuries, he is also the perpetrator of the earlier event on the Thursday evening."
The prosecution said there was also a "narrow window of opportunity" for Ms Jeremy to have been responsible, if Mr Clark was not present, or asleep.
The trial continues.
