Wiltshire closure-threatened care home to stay open
- Published
Campaigners have won a High Court case in a bid to prevent a care complex from being shut down.
Wiltshire charity Hft will continue to support the residents of Furlong Close until an alternative provider has been found.
The charity had initially pulled out of its contract with Wiltshire Council due to a "loss of trust".
Charities and councils will now no longer be able to shut down care homes without a full consultation.
Hft provides a day care centre and housing on behalf of a total of 14 councils.
Last year Furlong Close, where residents are housed in bungalows, was threatened with closure due to the charity wanting to pull out of its contract, and discussions began about the future of its residents.
At the time, Hft had said there were ongoing issues with underfunding and how the service was commissioned by the council.
'Latest stage welcomed'
Wiltshire Council said it has asked the friends and relatives of Furlong Close to be involved in the process as it goes out to tender again.
"Family representatives will continue to work closely with the council during the whole process and will help interview shortlisted tenderers as part of the evaluation," a council spokesperson said.
Cabinet member for adult social care, Jane Davies, said: "I am pleased we are now moving onto this latest stage which I know families and friends will welcome.
"We have been in regular contact with families and friends and it is important their views are represented in this process and we look forward to working with them as the future of the site is determined."
Hft's divisional director for the South West, Emma Bagley, said it would "remain committed" to its work at the care home until another care provider is found.
"To facilitate this, Hft continues to provide all the information requested within the timeframes given by the council," she said.
The council is due to award a new contract for the care home later this year.