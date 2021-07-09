Jonathan Seed: Wiltshire PCC candidate has second motoring conviction
- Published
A man barred from a police commissioner role due to a past conviction, has a second offence which would have also prevented him taking the job.
Jonathon Seed won the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner election in May but was not allowed to take the job due to an old drink driving conviction.
It has now been revealed that he also has a conviction for failing to stop.
Mr Seed said he declared both to the Conservative party and has cooperated with the police investigation.
Electoral Commission guidance says PCC candidates cannot stand for election if they have been convicted of an offence punishable with a prison sentence.
Police investigation
Mr Seed said that he had been told that the 30-year-old drink driving offence did not disqualify him from standing but was later advised this was not the case.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the election was launched by Thames Valley Police, which confirmed earlier this week that it had sought the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service.
ITV researchers discovered the second conviction, for failing to stop, whilst looking through court records, as well as details about the first offence.
The records showed Mr Seed was charged after he was caught driving with excess alcohol in the Wiltshire village of Netheravon in July 1992.
In March 1993, at a hearing before Kennet Magistrates' Court, Mr Seed pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop following a collision.
He was fined £450 for the drink driving offence and £50 for the failure to stop. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
'Fully cooperated'
Mr Seed said: "Thames Valley Police (TVP) have investigated all allegations which include the two historic driving convictions you have referred to and evidence of my declarations regarding these to the Conservative Party.
"I have fully cooperated with TVP as part of their investigation. Given the investigation is ongoing it would not be appropriate for me to make any further comment at this time."
Thames Valley Police said: "The investigation is ongoing and we are not in a position to provide further comment at this time."
A new election for police and crime commissioner is set to be held on 19 August.
