M4 delays: Motorway shut after fuel lorry fire
- Published
A lorry loaded with hydrogen fuel cylinders caught fire and shut a motorway.
The fire broke out on the M4 eastbound between junction 15 at Swindon and junction 14 at Hungerford at about 14:30 BST.
The motorway was closed in both directions. Both carriageways were reopened at about 16:50 after the cylinders were made safe.
No one has been injured.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.