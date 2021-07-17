M4 fire: Police say drivers hit cones while filming burning lorry
- Published
A police force has criticised drivers who hit safety cones as they used their phones to film a burning lorry.
A stretch of the M4 was closed in Wiltshire on Friday as fire crews dealt with the burning vehicle.
Wiltshire Police said on Twitter that "a number of vehicles" hit the cones because drivers were "too busy staring and filming the burnt lorry".
"Due to a few near misses, 12 drivers can now expect to hear from us," the force added.
A lorry loaded with hydrogen fuel cylinders caught fire closing the M4 in both directions.
No-one was injured.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.