Man jailed over Salisbury stab attack
- Published
A man who stabbed another man six times in the head, neck and back has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Terence Hart, 39, of Wood Lane, Chippenham, attacked his victim after an earlier argument and returned to seek "revenge", Wiltshire Police said.
He was found guilty of one charge of wounding with intent following a trial and sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Monday.
The force said the victim's injuries at the time were feared to be fatal.
Hart attacked his victim, who was known to him, on 20 May 2019.
He approached the man in Catherine Street before stabbing him six times. Police arrested Hart within an hour of the assault.
'Injuries feared fatal'
The victim, a local man in his 30s, was airlifted to Southampton Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. He spent four days in hospital before being discharged.
Det Con Caroline Biggs, from Wiltshire Police CID, said: "This assault began as a minor physical argument between Hart and the victim, and Hart initially left the scene with a slight bruising to his eye.
"However, Hart then returned, and in revenge for the earlier altercation, stabbed his victim six times, causing serious injuries which at the time were feared to be fatal.
"He then fled the scene, disposing of his knife in a drain, before being arrested by police."
Ms Biggs said the assault had caused "significant concern" to the community and thanked those who helped with the investigation.
"This was very much a team effort - CID working with the local community policing team - to bring this offender to justice," she added.
