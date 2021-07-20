Man stuck in M4 jam plays football on motorway
- Published
A man stuck in long tailbacks when a lorry fire shut a motorway was seen playing football on the carriageway.
A stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire was closed in both directions on Friday as firefighters dealt with the burning vehicle.
With traffic backed up and at a standstill for nearly three hours, one man was spotted having a kickabout in the middle of the road.
Police warned of the "extremely hazardous" behaviour of the public.
Inspector Mark Freeman, of Wiltshire Police, said: "We are aware of reports that some people ventured onto the closed carriageways after the M4 was closed to allow emergency services to attend a lorry fire on Friday.
"I would remind members of the public that such behaviour is potentially extremely hazardous and could distract emergency services from attending an incident."
The fire broke out on the M4 eastbound between junction 15 at Swindon and junction 14 at Hungerford.
The warning comes as drivers also struck cones while driving and filming the blaze.
Following the lorry fire on the M4 a number of vehicles ended up striking the cones on the road too busy staring and filming the burnt lorry, due to a few near misses 12 drivers can now expect to hear from us for being on their mobile phone! #safedrive #putitdown pic.twitter.com/pOUydyXvQ4— Wilts Specialist Ops (@WiltsSpecOps) July 17, 2021