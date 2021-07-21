Derry Hill crash: Driver died from head injuries
- Published
A driver who crashed into a house at more than 100mph after drinking, killing himself and his three friends, died from head injuries.
Jordan Rawlings, 20, died alongside Matthew Parke, Corey Owen and Ryan Nelson when their car hit a house on the A4 in Wiltshire in August 2020.
Recording a narrative verdict, coroner Ian Singleton said Mr Rawlings died because of a road traffic collision.
Witnesses said Mr Rawlings had drunk four beers on the day of the crash.
The inquest heard he consumed a quantity of alcohol above the prescribed legal limit for driving,
Police estimated the car was travelling at between 117 to 122mph just before the crash at Derry Hill. The speed limit on that stretch of the A4 is 40mph.
During a separate inquest for Mr Rawlings passengers, Mr Singleton stopped short of ruling the three men had been unlawfully killed, adding for that verdict to be reached, the driving had to be "truly exceptionally bad".
Mr Singleton said Mr Parke, 19, who was in the back of the car, died as a result of the fire, while his fellow back seat passenger Mr Owen, 19, died due to a head injury.
Mr Nelson, 20, who was in the front passenger seat, died because of the fire.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk