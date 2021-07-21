Girl killed in Wiltshire crash 'full of life and laughter'
- Published
The family of a seven-year-old girl who died after a crash with a lorry while riding her bicycle has described her as "full of life and laughter."
Eloise Jackson was struck on the A338 in Collingbourne Ducis, Wiltshire, shortly before 18:30 BST on 13 July.
Her parents Laura and James, and older sister Anaiis, thanked family, friends and the community for supporting them "through this terrible time".
"Her nickname was 'fizzy' as she had such a bubbly personality, they said.
Eloise was taken to Salisbury District Hospital following the crash, but died a short time later.
She attended Collingbourne Primary School and loved animals.
"She loves her pony, horses are a fundamental part of her existence," her family said.
"Eloise hated the thought of anyone struggling and found great comfort being around horses.
"How can we describe our Eloise? Her nickname was 'fizzy' as she had such a bubbly personality, full of life and laughter, love and giggles."
A fundraising page created in her memory raised £6,730 in three days.
The money will be donated to Greatwood charity that uses former racehorses to educate disadvantaged children and those with special educational needs.
"You are helping to create a legacy for Eloise that she would have been incredibly proud of," the family said.
"The work has only just begun, with your help some good can come out of this tragic situation."
Collingbourne Primary School head Dan Crossman described Eloise as "a beautiful, kind and gentle little girl".
Wiltshire Police is investigating and asked anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk