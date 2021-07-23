Soldier found dead in barracks at Larkhill, Salisbury
The Ministry of Defence is investigating the death of a soldier at an Army barracks.
Emergency services were called to Larkhill garrison in Salisbury at 12:20 BST on Thursday following the death of a woman in her 30s, police said.
Wiltshire Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious and its thoughts were with her family.
In a statement the Ministry of Defence said: "We can confirm the death of a soldier on July 22.
"The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.
"Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time."
