M4 motorway human remains search near Swindon ends
Police officers have finished their search after human remains were found near the M4 motorway.
A member of the public alerted Wiltshire Police to the discovery off junction 15 , near Swindon, on 2 July.
Specialist search officers have been carefully clearing and examining an area of scrubland.
Investigators say there is no suggestion the remains are connected to any particular case or missing person but they are "keeping an open mind".
In the past four weeks, officers have been conducting detailed searches beside Meadow Way, just off the motorway, as well as a large area of land beneath a flyover and part of the motorway verge.
Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant, who heads the force's major crime investigation team, said: "The search covered a large amount of challenging terrain in difficult conditions and I am satisfied we have searched all appropriate areas proportionately.
"Samples are undergoing scientific examination, including radiocarbon dating and DNA testing. They are also subject to anthropological and archaeological assessments.
"The scientific aspect of this case will take a number of weeks more but will hopefully provide greater insight regarding origin and age."
He thanked those living nearby for their "patience and understanding during this period".
