Stonehenge tunnel campaigners win court battle
- Published
Campaigners have won a court battle to prevent the "scandalous" construction of a road tunnel near Stonehenge.
The £1.7bn Highways England project aims to reduce A303 congestion but campaigners said it would detrimentally affect the world heritage site.
The government approved plans in 2020 for a two-mile (3.2km) tunnel to be created near the Wiltshire monument.
Those opposed to the plans brought a judicial review on the basis the project had been approved unlawfully.
Highways England said it wanted to build the tunnel to reduce traffic and cut journey times on the A303, which is the most direct route for motorists travelling between the South East and South West and is used by thousands of people daily.
But campaigners raised concerns about the impact on the wider Stonehenge world heritage site and labelled the plans a "complete violation" and "international scandal".
In his judgement Mr Justice Holgate agreed noting the transport secretary's acceptance the road scheme would have caused permanent and irreversible harm to the world heritage site.
At the end of 2020, Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) had raised the £50,000 needed to bring a judicial review at the High Court.
It argued the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps did not properly consider the damage that would be done to a number of prehistoric sites and ancient artefacts, and that his approach to the World Heritage Convention was unlawful.
Highways England said the planned tunnel would remove the sight and sound of traffic passing the site and aimed to start work on it in 2023.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk