Stonehenge: Brian May finds oldest family photo
An image thought to be the oldest family photo taken at Stonehenge, is going on display after being discovered in the collection of a music legend.
The 3D stereoview image, dating back to the 1860s, was found in Queen guitarist Brian May's archive.
Taken by photographer Henry Brooks, the image depicts his family enjoying a day out at the ancient Wiltshire monument.
It can be viewed through a digital stereoscope at Stonehenge visitor centre until the end of September.
The image forms part of an exhibit allowing visitors to enjoy a short film of historic and contemporary Stonehenge stereoviews, accompanied by a piano soundtrack of Who Wants To Live Forever, played by Mr May.
Stereographs involve two images of the same scene taken from slightly different perspectives to correlate with the human eyes and create a single 3D image. They were popular during the 1850s and 1860s.
It was discovered by the curators of the Brian May Archive of Stereoscopy following a public appeal by English Heritage to find the earliest family photo taken at the stones.
"I've been fascinated by stereo cards since I was a boy and got one in a cereal packet," said the ex-Queen guitarist.
"This is a fantastic early example and exciting because it's one of the oldest family snaps taken at Stonehenge.
"It feels even more evocative when set to music - a bit like a silent movie and we thought it would be great fun to recreate the image as a stereo view at Stonehenge and breathe new life into an old photo," he added.
English Heritage is now putting out a call to find descendants of photographer Henry Brooks, in order to invite them to Stonehenge to re-create the photo as a new stereo card.
Historian at English Heritage, Susan Greaney, said: "The stones play such an important role in our collective memory and this can be seen so clearly in the long tradition of family and group photos taken at the stones.
"These sorts of Victorian 3D images have a real vividness and depth in themselves, and this one provides a further dimension still because we know who took it."