Covid: University Student
By Sammy Jenkins
Reporter
- Published
University life over the past 18 months has been anything but normal. Limited in-person teaching, cancelled graduation ceremonies, student bubbles and a global pandemic - but what has it been like for those studying?
We hear from three siblings from Swindon, who have three very different experiences
"I've paid the price with my mental health."
Danielle Herbert, 22 was studying BA Journalism at the University of South Wales in Cardiff and lived alone when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
They booked to live in a studio flat in a student accommodation block "before the pandemic was even a thing", knowing their friends would be living in the same building.
They said that at the start of the pandemic, their accommodation decided that only studio flats could bubble together. Not knowing anyone else living in a studio flat, as their friends were living in a multiple occupancy flat, they was unable to see any of their friends despite them living on the floor above.
"My kitchen was in the same room, so was my bathroom and my bed. I was just stuck in my room all the time.
I remember on Halloween. I spent it by myself, one floor down from my friends whilst they had a party as they all lived together. I wanted to be enjoying myself - but instead I watched a film to distract myself from the fact I knew that they were upstairs having a really good time. That was probably my lowest point.
They said that pre-pandemic, going home "kept me sane when university got too much" but they "couldn't even do that because of the travel restrictions."
Travel restrictions in Wales were on lifted on April 12th. Before then, travel across the border was only allowed for 'essential' purposes only.
Eventually my accommodation changed the rules and allowed studio flats to bubble with a cluster flat. It meant I could have a drink and a meal with someone else."
"We paid full tuition. I spent less than 6 months in university this year and I don't get a graduation."
It's not just the financial cost - it's the emotional price. I've paid the price with my mental health."
Looking to the future, Danielle says that they hope "employers will be understanding" of the fact students have missed so many opportunities" during the pandemic.
"I feel like there are massive gaps in my learning due to the pandemic. I've not been able to go to any physical work placements. There are certain things that I feel I should know, but I don't. It's no fault of my lecturers but I just hope employers are understanding."
A University of South Wales spokesperson said that they "have been committed to keeping learning going" and had offered "face-to-face learning when Welsh Government restrictions have allowed. They said alongside academic support, they have a wide range of support services available for students.
The course team ensured that all learning outcomes were met and that students received the necessary skills needed to enter the workplace.
They said that graduation ceremonies will restart at a later date, "in line with Welsh government regulations and advice."
"My independence was stripped away"
Jess Herbert, 24, who graduated in sociology and criminology at the University of Gloucestershire this summer, spent the majority of her third year studying online from their parents home in Swindon.
Jess said that, with both her parents working, she was home alone until the evenings.
"I'd end up video calling my friend between 11 and 5 everyday just to have somebody there. We wouldn't even say anything. We'd mute each other and just sit there. It was so lonely and isolating."
Jess said that the pandemic meant she had her independence "stripped away" from her.
"Even though I lived at home before the pandemic, I still had a lot of independence.
But all of a sudden I wasn't making my own money, I couldn't leave the house, I had no mode of transport and I was doing uni at home so I wasn't going in and seeing my friends."
With a graduation ceremony scheduled for the Autumn, Jess says she does feel like "one of the lucky ones.
I have friends that graduated last year, and they still haven't heard anything about their graduation."
A spokesperson from the University of Gloucestershire said that they have provided "rent rebate on University managed accommodation"and "bursaries and hardship funds to those who have needed it."
However, they have "not been in a position to reduce tuition fees" because they "use that fee income to pay for the teaching and support services" they provide. They say the costs of providing teaching and services for students "have gone up, not down, as a result of the pandemic".
"It gave me the ability to openly ask questions."
Ryan Herbert, 21, who studies health and exercise science at the University of Bath said online learning during the pandemic gave him the "ability to openly ask questions" and "learn in his own time.
"For a lot of students, it's quite scary to ask questions in a massive lecture hall. Working online - we could pop questions in the chat box and we didn't have to physically say something."
"I don't normally have time to write it all down. I was able to learn more in my own time. I could research, break down the lecture and truly understand it".
He said that the exam period was less stressful because instead of sitting in an exam hall, it was an open book exam, sat in the comfort of his room.
"whilst I was still capped on hours - I had 4 hours to do a 1 hour exam."
Ryan was living in a student house throughout the last academic year.
"I didn't know three of my housemates before living with them but we have got extremely close. Every day, breakfast, lunch and dinner all we could do is to sit down and talk. It forced me to get to know them.
There was a lot less social stress and despite not being able to go out and physically meet people for the majority of the year, I still managed to have a good social life and actually meet a lot more people - just from learning online".