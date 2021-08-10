Trowbridge bar attack: Woman who glassed bar worker jailed
A woman who unleashed an unprovoked attack on a bar worker, cutting her face and neck, has been jailed.
Charlotte Marsh-Jones, 21, was drunk at The Sports Bar in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, on 29 November 2019.
Following customer complaints, a member of staff found Marsh-Jones and another woman in a cubicle.
Marsh-Jones, who had been sick, lunged towards the staff member with a gin glass, causing a deep cut from her ear, down her cheek and neck.
Police were called and bar staff restrained Marsh-Jones, of Frome Road, Trowbridge, until the officers arrived.
Marsh-Jones was convicted of grievous bodily harm.
She was jailed for four years and three months at Swindon Crown Court on 30 July.
Det Con Simon Rogers, of Wiltshire Police, said: "The victim was professionally carrying out her duties to keep the patrons of the premises safe.
"Violence such as this will not be tolerated and I welcome the sentence passed by the court."
