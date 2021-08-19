Voters head to the polls in Wiltshire PCC election
The polls have opened in the election for Wiltshire's next Police and Crime Commissioner.
The election had to re-run after the candidate who won in May was disbarred from taking up the post due to previous criminal convictions.
Five candidates are standing in Thursday's race.
Polls close at 22:00 BST and the result will be announced on Friday after votes are counted.
The candidates are: Junab Ali (Lab), Julian Malins (Reform UK), Brian Mathew (Lib Dem), Mike Rees (Independent), Philip Wilkinson (Con).