Wiltshire Police: Special constable sacked for taking ecstasy off-duty
- Published
A volunteer police officer who took ecstasy while he was off-duty has been dismissed without notice.
A gross misconduct hearing was told Owen Pugh had used the Class A drug on "multiple occasions" between December 2019 and February 2020 while serving with Wiltshire Police.
The force found Mr Pugh had breached standards of professional behaviour.
Head of professional standards Steve Cox said it was "shocking" Mr Pugh thought it was acceptable.
Mr Cox said: "Whilst we do not believe Mr Pugh took these drugs whilst on duty, his actions obviously fall well below our clear code of conduct and the set of values and behaviours that all officers, staff and volunteers are required to adhere to."
He said he hoped his dismissal showed the force "will not tolerate this sort of behaviour".
