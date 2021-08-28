BBC News

Boy, 17, stabbed outside the Tree nightclub in Swindon

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe incident took place outside the Tree nightclub in Swindon

Four people have been arrested after a boy was stabbed outside a nightclub.

The 17-year-old was injured outside the Tree Nightclub in Hooper Place, Swindon, at about 04:45 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition. A man, 18, was also taken to hospital but his injuries are not serious.

The suspects were arrested outside the club on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and remain in custody.

Police asked anyone who saw the incident to get in touch.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.