Swindon attempted child abduction witnesses sought
Police have warned parents to be vigilant after a man twice attempted to abduct a nine-year-old boy in a park.
He was playing in a park near Alton Close in Penhill, Swindon between 12:00 and 13:00 BST when a man in a skeleton mask pulled up near him in a white van.
The boy ran homewards when the man offered him sweets to get into his vehicle and was approached again when he was close to Heddington Close.
The man is described as white with a stocky build and a Scottish accent.
Police said the skeleton balaclava had holes cut out for the eyes and nose.
The boy said he could see the man had a ginger or brown beard poking out of the bottom.
The van used was long and white with no windows at the back.
Wiltshire Police has urged anyone who saw a white van in the area at the time or with any information to get in touch.
