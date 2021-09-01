Furlong Close: Wiltshire Council search to find new operator fails
Residents of a closure-threatened care facility are facing more uncertainty after a search to find a new operator failed.
The future of Furlong Close is Rowde, Wiltshire, has been at risk since care provider Hft said it was leaving.
Wiltshire Council launched a tendering exercise but has been unable to find anyone suitable to take the site on.
The council said it would speak to friends and families of residents and are "considering all viable options".
"This is extremely disappointing news after a high-profile national search for a new provider," said Wiltshire Council's corporate director of people, Lucy Townsend.
Vulnerable adults
Furlong Close provides accommodation and support services to adults with learning disabilities. Care for the majority of the residents is funded by Wiltshire Council, but the site is owned and run by Hft.
Families of the residents said they were "cautious and fearful" when the first tender process was abandoned earlier this year.
A second tender process was launched but Wiltshire Council confirmed on Wednesday that it had come to an end without a suitable provider being found.
Ms Townsend said only one provider applied but they did not meet the meet the requirements.
All options considered
"We want to thank the family representatives who worked hard with us to prepare the tender exercise and have taken so much time to ensure it had the right level of information.
"The site is owned by Hft and we are speaking to them following this decision and we are considering all viable options," added Ms Townsend.
Hft is continuing to provide care at the site where residents live in a collection of specially-equipped bungalows.
Campaigners won a High Court case in their efforts to prevent Furlong Grove being shut down in July.
