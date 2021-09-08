Terror threat to Swindon 'likely to be right wing'
Right-wing extremism is the most likely terrorist threat in Swindon, a new report claims.
The report, written by the Swindon Prevent Board, will be presented to the town's borough council next week.
It says while the Covid-19 lockdowns have slowed suspicious activity, they may have given an opportunity to increase radicalisation.
The report said 13 cases were referred to the Prevent team in Swindon in 2020-21 as being of concern.
Of those, 85% of the people involved were men and 38% were under 18, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Although this is a reduction from previous years, the Prevent Board said that is probably down to the lockdowns.
The government's Prevent programme placed a duty on local authorities, police, education and health teams, to help curb radicalisation and stop people from engaging in political violence and terrorism.
'Extreme material online'
The Swindon Prevent Board report said: "Extreme Right-wing terrorism remains the highest risk in Swindon.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has presented additional opportunities for extreme right-wing terrorists to spread hate and disinformation online.
"Prevent referral data across the region suggests that the young and vulnerable continue to be exposed to concerning extreme right-wing terrorist material online."
It said the use of encrypted platforms has risen as individuals become aware of online use being monitored.
It added that work on the Prevent agenda in Swindon over the last 18 months has been recognised at a national level.
The Home Office commended the strong partnership between the council and its partners and the risk assessment and action plan produced by the team, it said.
