Corsham: Police hunting man who grabbed girl in alleyway
A young girl was "left shaken" after being grabbed by a man in an alleyway, police said.
The 12 year-old girl was approached by the man near The Tynings, in Corsham, Wiltshire, on Tuesday at about 14:50 BST.
She was grabbed and pushed against a fence, but was able to break free and escape towards Grove Road.
The man is believed to have run off in the opposite direction.
He is described as white, aged between 40 to 60 years old, wearing a navy t-shirt, brown shorts, a navy baseball cap and black sunglasses.
Det Sgt Mel Wilson, from Wiltshire Police, said: "Thankfully, the young girl was not injured during the incident but was left understandably shaken by what happened.
"We are appealing for anyone who was in that area of Corsham and either witnessed anything suspicious, or believes they recognise the description of the suspect to call us.
"Please be reassured that we are taking this incident seriously and officers will be carrying out detailed enquiries in the town over the coming days."
Insp James Brain, from the Corsham community policing team said there would be increased patrols in the town to help with the investigation and also reassure residents.
