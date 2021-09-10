Swindon Hindu community 'let down' over fifth temple break-in
- Published
The Hindu community in Swindon was "let down" over a fifth break-in at the town's temple, the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner has said.
Collection boxes were taken, doors were damaged and the main altar was vandalised in the break-in last week.
A petition is calling on the council for a more permanent place of worship.
The newly-appointed commissioner, Philip Wilkinson, said: "I think we have let them [the Hindu community in Swindon] down, rather badly."
Members of the Hindu community are now sleeping overnight at the temple, in a council-owned building on an industrial estate, to protect it.
Mr Wilkinson added: "I should know better, I have operated [and] worked in that community in Sri Lanka for over a year.
"I should have reacted quicker when I saw on the news what had happened with the temple [and] instructed people to respond more quickly", he added.
The Swindon Hindu Temple was raided for the fifth time since May, with thousands of pounds of cash stolen, and rooms and the main altar - where the deities are placed - ransacked.
Wiltshire Police are investigating the burglary, which left the temple without power supply, and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
Supt Phil Staynings said: "I completely appreciate the frustration they [the Hindu community in Swindon] must feel at being targeted by criminals again."
Both Supt Staynings and Mr Wilkinson visited leaders at the temple on Wednesday to "listen to the concerns" of the community.
Hindu leaders worldwide are urging local and national governments to "protect the British Hindu population and Hindu temples in the United Kingdom" as well as "launch swift action to put an end" to these crimes.
Temple chairman, Pradeep Bhardwaj, said while he was "grateful for the assurances provided" by the police's and commissioner's recent visits "more action on the ground" was needed.
"I always say actions speak louder than words. We would like to see [action] which can restore the security at the premises but also the confidence in the local authorities and police which has taken a serious hit."
Of people sleeping at the premises, Mr Bhardwaj added: "I know this is putting our lives at risk but the safety and security of our deities is paramount therefore we must protect our gods and goddesses."
'Appalling conditions'
Mr Wikinson also raised concerns about the state of the building the temple occupies, which has been left without power supply after the break-in.
"Putting their temple and their community centre, which is so fundamental and central to their culture, in a scruffy warehouse on a scruffy industrial site is just not good enough."
During a visit to the temple this week, "I watched rats playing outside", Mr Wilkinson said.
"Should we really put one of our most ancient and venerable religions in such appalling conditions? No we should not," he added.
Councillor David Renard, Leader of Swindon Borough Council, which owns the building, said: "We are doing everything we possibly can to help the members of the trust and this includes finding them a new home," he added.
A new petition, with more than a thousand signatures started by community members, is calling for a "permanent, secure and safe place of worship", and in the meantime for the security and electricity systems to be "fully restored" in the building.
