Wiltshire soldiers to provide troops for Queen’s Guard
A regiment will be returning to the role of the Queen's Guard after an almost 30-year hiatus.
Soldiers from 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, based in Tidworth, Wiltshire, will serve the royal residences in London and Windsor.
To mark the event, they will carry out the full Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Monday.
2nd Lt Lawrence Mayne said: "It's a unique opportunity to say the least."
"It's sort of a once-in-a-career opportunity so I'm extremely grateful," he added.
The Queen's Guard is the name given to those soldiers responsible for protecting Buckingham Palace and St James' Palace in a tradition dating back to 1660.
The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers last conducted the duties in 1992.
Due to Covid restrictions the Changing of the Guard ceremonies at Buckingham Palace, St James' Palace and Wellington Barracks was suspended between March 2020 and 23 August, with the handover being carried out administratively.
'Exceptionally special'
On Thursday the Tidworth Battalion performed its drill sequences and their uniforms were inspected by senior officers from the Household Division at Wellington Barracks to ensure they were prepared for the role.
2nd Lt Mayne added: "I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. And I think the troops coming along have also got that same mindset.
"I think the feeling of getting out on full court, doing the handover of the guards and then taking up positions in the pillbox with the troops will be exceptionally special."
The British Army Band Tidworth will perform the music with the ceremony due to start at 10:30 BST on Friary Court, St James' Palace.
