A James Bond coin worth £175k is prize in raffle
A 2kg solid gold coin celebrating James Bond, and believed to be worth £175k, is the prize in a raffle in Wiltshire.
Designed by British artist Laura Clancy, it features Bond's famous Aston Martin DB5 at the centre of a gun barrel motif with the 007 logo below.
It is the first of only seven that were made by the Royal Mint.
The man with the golden coin is businessman White, Jon White. A portion of the profits from the raffle will go to charity.
The reverse of the coin shows a portrait of the Queen.
The 24 carat gold coin is said to be one of the largest ever struck by the Royal Mint and is being held at a secret location ahead of a live internet draw on 2 May 2022.
