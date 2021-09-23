Wiltshire care provider apologises after inadequate rating
A care home operator has apologised after one its premises for adults with learning disabilities was rated inadequate in an inspection.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has placed Furlong Close in Rowde, Wiltshire, in special measures.
The site is owned and run by Hft and is home to 32 residents.
Chief executive Kirsty Matthews said: "We take the issues raised very seriously and have taken immediate action to address them."
Furlong Close was already facing an uncertain future with a recent search to find a new operator ending unsuccessfully after Hft announced it was pulling out of its contract with Wiltshire Council.
CQC inspectors rated the facility inadequate overall and also for safety and leadership.
"Regrettably, the CQC's most recent inspection report and inadequate rating highlights several areas of concern where our care and support fell below the standards we set ourselves and those set by our regulator," said Ms Matthews.
"We would like to unreservedly apologise for this.
"A full review is under way which will identify and drive actions for improvement."
'Very serious matter'
Wiltshire Council funds 19 residents at Furlong Close and said it was "extremely disappointed".
"This is a very serious matter and we will be talking to our residents and their families about the implications of this report and what this means for residents," said corporate director of people Lucy Townsend.
The report comes after a second tendering exercise to find a new operator failed to find anyone suitable.
Families of the residents said they were "cautious and fearful" when the first tender process was abandoned.
Hft has said it will continue to provide care until a new operator is found but said it was waiting to hear from the council about their next steps.
