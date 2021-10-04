Wiltshire man jailed for historic rape after DNA breakthrough
- Published
A man has been jailed for 15 years for raping a 71-year-old woman more than 40 years ago.
Kenneth Wells, 63, of Verona Road, Salisbury, broke into Violet Brown's house, raped her and locked her inside in November 1980.
The case was solved after officers re-tested evidence using DNA technology.
The judge told Wells, who was arrested and released at the time of the offence, he had subjected Ms Brown to "the most terrifying circumstances".
Wells previously also admitted burglary and false imprisonment at Salisbury Crown Court on 1 September.
Ms Brown lived alone in Collingbourne Ducis, in Wiltshire, and because Wells locked her in, had to wait until morning before she was able to alert her neighbours and the police.
Wells was arrested shortly afterwards and remained the prime suspect, but there was never enough evidence to charge him lead until June this year.
Victim left 'utterly traumatised'
Wells broke into the house with at least one other man while Ms Brown was sleeping.
The men, wearing stocking masks, shone torches in her face and yelled abuse at her during the attack.
Sentencing Wells at Winchester Crown Court, Judge Angela Morris told him: "The victim was a spinster. It doesn't bear imagination how terrified she must have been.
"This is a case of some of the most abject humiliation, threats and violation towards a vulnerable and helpless elderly lady who was left utterly traumatised and physically injured by this appalling experience at your hands.
"Not only did you rob her of her possessions, you also robbed of her everything she held dear, including her independence."
Rape victims have the right to anonymity for life, but because Ms Brown died in 1996, she has been named and her family have released a photograph of her.
Wells was sentenced to 15 years in prison and an additional six years on licence for the rape.
He was also sentenced to three years for burglary and three years for false imprisonment, to run concurrently.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk