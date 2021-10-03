BBC News

Police investigate fatal collision near Somerset farm lane

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The car was found in a ditch

Police are investigating a fatal collision after a man's car was found in a water-filled ditch.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident near East Street Lane in Somerset on 2 October at 19:00 BST.

A search was carried out as the passenger did not confirm where they were. They were found an hour later.

The 50-year old male driver of the car died at the scene and the passenger was taken to Yeovil District Hospital as a precaution.

The man's family have been informed of the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police said the family will be supported by a specially trained officer "at this very difficult time".

"Our thoughts are with them," they said.

