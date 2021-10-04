Attempted murder charge after Southwick social club disorder
A man accused of attempted murder after disorder at a sports and social club is due before Salisbury magistrates.
Michael McDonagh, 32, of Henleaze Road, Bristol, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Officers were called to the club in Southwick, near Trowbridge, at about 21:50 BST on Wednesday and a police helicopter was deployed.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital but has since been sent home.
