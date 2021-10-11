Swindon murder: Man stabbed to death in field
A 33-year-old man has been fatally stabbed in a field in Swindon.
He was assaulted off May Close, in the Gorse Hill area, at about 14:15 BST on Sunday and died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Wiltshire Police have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for witnesses.
Supt Phil Staynings said: "This is a tragic incident and our initial thoughts are with the victim's friends and family at this awful time.
"I want to reassure everyone living in the local area that we are treating this as a major investigation and Wiltshire Police are working tirelessly and at pace to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."
A cordon remains in place and police will be carrying out additional patrols in the area.
