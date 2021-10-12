Bradford on Avon boy, 10, cuts off hair in memory of dad
- Published
A 10-year-old from Wiltshire has cut his long hair to raise money for charity in memory of his father.
Stin Cole struggled with his mental health and took his own life in July aged 42.
His son Darshan, from Bradford-on-Avon, is raising money for the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
His grandfather Rob Pascoe said: "He is an absolute star, a shining example of how thoughtful young people can be."
More information on organisations that can offer support is available at BBC Action Line.
The hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust charity that provides wigs to children and young adults who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
So far more than £1,300 has been raised through a Just Giving page.
Mr Pascoe described his son-in-law Stin Cole as a brilliant father to Darshan.
He said Mr Cole's death would have long term ramifications for Darshan, but Darshan had been thinking of others and was keen to do something to raise awareness of depression and how it can affect people's lives.
He said said Mr Cole had been suffering with his mental health for a number of years.
Some 125 lives are lost each week in the UK to suicide, according to the charity CALM, and 75% of those who take their own lives are men.
The charity said it existed to change this.