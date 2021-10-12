Swindon stabbing victim Lee Turner's family pay tribute
- Published
The man fatally stabbed in a playing field in Swindon has been identified as 33-year-old Lee Turner.
Mr Turner from Park North was stabbed in the Gorse Hill area of the town.
He had a single chest wound and died at about 14:15 BST on Sunday.
No arrests have been made and his family said: "Lee will be dearly missed. We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, which have brought us comfort during this sad time."
A cordon remains in place at the field, known locally as The Venney.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "We will continue to provide the support and care needed for Lee's family at this terrible time and we ask that their privacy is respected.
"I would like to thank those who were first on the scene, both members of the public and emergency service workers, who did everything they could to save Lee's life on Sunday afternoon.
"I hope the family can take some comfort in the fact that we are working tirelessly to bring the people responsible to justice and our investigation is continuing at a pace."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage who was driving along Pinehurst Road between 14:10 and 14:30 on Sunday is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk