Man arrested on suspicion of damaging Stonehenge
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of damaging Stonehenge.
The 30-year-old was arrested in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on suspicion of four offences, including illegally using a metal detector on the protected site and possessing explosives without a permit.
The offences allegedly happened between August and September, Wiltshire Police said.
He has since been released under investigation.
The four offences are damaging a protected monument, using a mental detector in a protected place without consent, removing an archaeological or historical interest without consent and possession of explosives without a permit.
West Yorkshire Police also cautioned the man for possession of Class B drugs.
Wiltshire Police said the offences came to light after the suspect "posted his finds and the location" on social media.
PC Emily Thomas, heritage crime officer in the Wiltshire Rural Crime Team, said: "Our heritage assets are protected by specific criminal offences to prevent the damage caused by unlicensed alteration and thereby diminish the enjoyment of heritage sites for others."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk