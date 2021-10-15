Wiltshire schools urged to bring back classroom bubbles
- Published
Schools in Wiltshire are being advised to bring back classroom bubbles following a rise in coronavirus cases.
Wiltshire Council is advising schools to "consider their contingency plans" and introduce protective measures in the short term to minimise the spread.
The authority recommends cancelling school assemblies, wearing face masks in communal areas and reducing mixing.
The measures will remain in place until two weeks following the half-term break when reviews will take place.
The county's public health team has written to all schools advising them to consider bringing in the additional measures when threshold levels are reached, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The council has also recommended social distancing and "good infection control amongst staff" as much as possible "due to the large numbers of staff who are contracting the virus".
Kate Blackburn, director of health, said it had advised schools to "review their own contingency plans" to help minimise the spread of infection and "maintain face to face education".
"We recommend a focus on these four areas from now and for 14 days following half term whilst we review," she said.
"We all understand the importance of keeping schools open where possible and we believe by introducing these measures at these key points will help keep infection down."
'Numbers going down'
One primary school in North Wiltshire, has written to parents telling them it would revert to classroom bubbles.
The Clarendon Academy, in Trowbridge, said it has not discounted the idea either.
David Cade, the school's deputy head teacher, said along with the suggested measures it was increasing hand sanitiser use, keeping windows open and changing desk arrangements so pupils did not face each other.
Chippenham's Sheldon School said it had already stopped assemblies, full staff meetings and mixing of year groups in extra-curricular activities.
"We have postponed our Sixth Form Open Eve which was supposed to be this evening," a spokesman said.
"However, our numbers are now going down and we are hopeful to reinstate these after half term."